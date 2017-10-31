JIMMY'S TAKE | Cleveland Browns front office and coaching staff need to get on same page

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - This has been a disturbing last 24 hours for the Cleveland Browns. They watched the San Francisco 49ers snag QB Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.

They failed in their attempt to make a deadline deal with the Bengals for QB A.J. McCarron. (Regardless of who didn't handle their paperwork properly, the bottom line is the trade didn't get done)

But the "Voice of the Browns," Jim Donovan sees an even bigger problem. The Browns are 0-8 this season, 1-23 since the new regime of Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Andrew Berry took over the front office with Hue Jackson as Head Coach.

"Something's wrong, it's not working, there's a disconnect," says Jimmy. And given the report of how upset the coaches were that the front office failed to get Garoppolo, it's a deep disconnect.

Watch Jimmy's Take on the dysfunction between the Browns coaching staff and the front office

