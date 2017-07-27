WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE | Observations after Day 1 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Jimmy's Take after Day 1 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Jim Donovan , WKYC 6:35 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns were back on the field on Thursday in Berea as Training Camp 2017 opened to the public. 

What did the 'Voice of the Browns' notice in Day 1 of camp? How did top draft pick Myles Garrett perform coming back from a foot injury sustained during minicamp? Jim Donovan answers these questions and more in a special web-only edition of 'Jimmy's Take.'

