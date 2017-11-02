JIMMY'S TAKE | The only way for Cleveland Browns to get out of mess is transparency

(Photo: WKYC)

The 'Voice of the Browns,' Jim Donovan, weighed in on the team's 0-8 record at the bye week during Channel 3 News at 6 on Thursday.

Not only is the team not winning, but there is a major disconnect between the coaching staff and the front office that became apparent during the Browns' inability to make a trade for a quarterback prior to Tuesday's trading deadline.

Jimmy makes the case that the Browns organization must be transparent with its fans about where they are and why things have gone wrong. Catch his thoughts in the player above.

