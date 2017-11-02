WKYC
Close

JIMMY'S TAKE | The only way for Cleveland Browns to get out of mess is transparency

Jimmy's Take: The Browns need total transparency

WKYC 10:13 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

The 'Voice of the Browns,' Jim Donovan, weighed in on the team's 0-8 record at the bye week during Channel 3 News at 6 on Thursday. 

Not only is the team not winning, but there is a major disconnect between the coaching staff and the front office that became apparent during the Browns' inability to make a trade for a quarterback prior to Tuesday's trading deadline. 

Jimmy makes the case that the Browns organization must be transparent with its fans about where they are and why things have gone wrong. Catch his thoughts in the player above. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

How did the Cleveland Browns get to rock bottom in the National Football League?

WKYC

REPORT | Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam 'went nuclear' on team's front office after trade fail

WKYC

How the Cleveland Browns' trade for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron fell apart

WKYC

Recapping 24 dysfunctional hours of the Cleveland Browns: The Donovan Live Postgame Show

WKYC

3Sports Podcast: Cleveland Browns trade deadline drama and the A.J. McCarron deal that never was

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories