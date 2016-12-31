Joe Haden: It will mean a lot for Cleveland Browns to beat Pittsburgh

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden knows how much a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers will mean to the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns found that winning feeling in last week’s 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium, and now, they are even more anxious for another taste of victory.



The Browns end the 2016 regular season against the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, and after breaking a 17-game losing streak, Cleveland is anxious to stop another skid, a 12-game slide in road games in the series.



“It will mean a lot, and especially with we know just the way that the locker room is now, it is not going to be like this,” Browns defensive back Joe Haden said. “It is not going to be close to this next year, so just with the players that we have been going through, everything that these rookies and these young guys and these veterans have put into this season, it has not been how we wanted it at all.”



Much like quarterback Robert Griffin III said during his press conference earlier this week, Haden spoke on the importance of ending the season with two consecutive victories because the team will undoubtedly have different personnel in 2017.



“This has been one of the toughest seasons I have ever been a part of, but going through it with a lot of these good dudes that just come in every, single day and still every week after all the losses, no matter what the circumstances are and worked very, very hard and put their best foot forward every week,” Haden said.



“It just would be a great way to end the season for that and for Coach Hue (Jackson) because he has been coaching his butt off. We did not expect it to go like this, but just to end it with a win and with a winning feeling because you know how San Diego felt, we finally got that monkey off our back, and it felt pretty good, so I think it would just be an all up good feeling for everybody.”



In fact, ending the regular season with a victory is so important to Haden that he has worked through a neck issue during the week in order to be ready to take on the Steelers.



“I am going to go,” Haden said. “I am going to be out there trying to close it out with two straight.



“It was a neck strain. Have you ever had a crick in your neck? It felt like I had about three of them -- one right back here, back here -- so just turning up, looking back for the ball was really what I had to try to get back, but it is going to be fine.



“It is getting better every day.”