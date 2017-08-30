Joe Haden on Cleveland Browns' dismissal: ‘My God doesn't make mistakes'

(Photo: Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio -- Joe Haden is holding his head high after his contract was terminated by the Cleveland Browns.

He posted the following statement Wednesday morning on Instagram:

“I would first like to take the time to thank the Browns fans all around the world from the bottom of my heart for making Cleveland a happy home for me for the past 7 years. I want to also thank my coaches, the organization and especially my teammates who have become family. My God doesn’t make mistakes and I know the future is bright!”

Haden landed with the Browns in 2010. He played 90 games with 81 starts throughout his time with the team.

The Browns announced their decision to drop Haden early Wednesday.

