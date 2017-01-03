Joe Thomas: Cleveland Browns' 'trajectory a good one'

Despite a 1-15 record in 2016, ten-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas feels the Cleveland Browns' "trajectory is a good one." (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- One year ago, Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas called into question his desire to be a part of another rebuilding process with the team, the organization’s fifth since he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

But stay Thomas did, and even after a 1-15 season in 2016, the 10-time Pro Bowl blocker believes the organization is heading in a positive direction.

“The track that we are on, the trajectory is a good one,” Thomas said one day after a 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season. “Starting with keeping the staff in place, keeping the management team in place, I think the stated goal this offseason is to bring in some free agents, re-sign some of our young, quality players that we have here.

“Obviously, everybody knows about the number of draft picks we have. The path we are on is great. We have the right head coach, and we have the right management team. Definitely, things are looking up for the Cleveland Browns.”

Thomas counts himself a believer in the Browns’ direction because he has spent “a lot of time” with the front office, and used those opportunities to “pick their brain about their process and about their decision-making.”

“I think after my 10 years in the NFL and my experiences that I have had, our ideas align pretty closely with how to build a team and the most efficient, effective way to build a roster and what is going to give you the best probability to have success in free agency and in the draft because no matter who you are, you are not going 100 percent in the draft,” Thomas said.

“What you want to do is set up your management team with the right process that gives you the best chance because in the draft, it is still a shake of the dice, but what you want to do is try to get the odds in your favor as much as you possibly can. I think they are taking the right approach. I really agree with a lot of what their thoughts are on how to build a team.”

Thomas was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl last month, and has gone 10 for 10 in all-star game nods since entering the league from the University of Wisconsin. Thomas is the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls.

Thomas joined an elite group of athletes with the 10th straight selection, as defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (Los Angeles Rams), defensive back/running back Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants) are the only players who went 10 for 10 in Pro Bowl appearances over their first decade in the NFL.

Thomas has started each of the Browns’ 160 games over the last 10 seasons and has the NFL’s longest active streak for the most consecutive snaps played, 9,934, and he believes the offensive line, like the team, is on the upswing.

“It is really bright,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of quality players to choose from. I am sure we will draft an offensive lineman in the draft. Once we get the guys that are hurt back healthy, I think we have a really quality offensive line.”