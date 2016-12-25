Joe Thomas: I looked for someone to hug after Cleveland Browns' first win

Ten-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas looked for someone to hug after the Cleveland Browns' first win Saturday. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Whether good or bad, Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has had plenty of emotional moments since joining the team through the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.



And Thomas had another emotional moment when the Browns earned a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium for their first win for the franchise since last December.



“I think I was looking around for people to hug,” Thomas said. “There were a few tears in my eyes. I was really happy. There was a genuine feeling of joy. The Christmas spirit was amongst us, for sure.”



Prior to the win over the Chargers, the Browns had lost 17 straight games dating back to last year and 14 consecutive to start the season, both of which were franchise records for futility.



But despite the struggles, to the veteran left tackle, the goal every week was to win games, regardless of the circumstances.



“It definitely felt like it was more than just a win,” Thomas said. “Obviously, everybody knew the gravity of the situation that we were facing going down the stretch trying to get a win. Finally, getting that win and getting the monkey off of our back definitely felt amazing. You don’t want to say it was like our Super Bowl, but it really was.



“This was the biggest game of our year because it was our next opportunity to get that first win -- for Coach, for the teammates and for the fans. You could feel it in the stadium how excited everybody was.”



Although Browns coach Hue Jackson said the win was for the players, Thomas said that as a captain, he was able to keep the locker room together because of their desire to play and get a victory for their head coach.



“For me, for the guys that I talked to, we really wanted to get a win for Hue because we know that he is an outstanding coach,” Thomas said. “He is one of the best coaches in the NFL. He has been given a really difficult situation, but he has never lost his positive mindset.



“He brings energy and enthusiasm every, single day. He motivates us during the week. I think most teams sitting in the situation that we were sitting in would have shut it down and would have started thinking about next year, but I think this team, if anything, rallied together and they got behind Hue and we got that win, and it did feel really good.



“To me, that is what getting that win meant was it kind of validated some of the things that we have been doing down the stretch, some of the coaching points we have gotten, and it gives us a little bit of energy and momentum going into the offseason because obviously, there is no playoffs in our future this year, but for us to be able to get the ball rolling going into the offseason was important.”