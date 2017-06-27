Joe Thomas is the only Cleveland Browns player to make the NFL Top 100 list

(Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

The NFL rounded out its annual list of its top 100 players and only one Cleveland Brown made the list.

Joe Thomas was ranked the 25th best player in the NFL, two spots down from his 23rd ranking last year.

The rankings are calculated from peer votes.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted No. 1, making him the first player to receive the honor twice. Brady was ranked No. 1 in 2011 and since then, has never fallen from the top five.

Last year's top player, Cam Newton, fell to 44th.

