Joey Bosa is force to be reckoned with on San Diego D-line

Rookie end Joey Bosa is a force to be reckoned with on San Diego's defensive line. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- San Diego Chargers rookie defensive lineman Joey Bosa has certainly made up for lost time.



After a bitter contract dispute with the front office that kept him out of training camp and injuries prevented him from playing in the first three games, Bosa has proven to be an effective pass rusher at the professional level following a stand-out career at The Ohio State University. Through 10 games, nine of which he has started, Bosa has registered 7.5 sacks and forced one fumble.



“I can’t really give you one key to why I am playing well,” Bosa said in a conference call with the Cleveland media. “I guess it is a routine and it is something I have built over a lot of years of learning and making mistakes and playing football. Just my routine and what I have built the past 8-10 years of playing football, it all accumulates. I can’t really say one key thing.”



Bosa’s productivity has been nothing short of impressive to Chargers head coach Mike McCoy.



“He has been outstanding since he has been back,” McCoy told the Cleveland media. “Unfortunately, he missed the first four games of the year, but in that first Oakland game, you saw the impact that he was going to have to help our team not only be better on defense but better as a football team. It was great to get him back out there with us.”



While Bosa has been successful in his rookie season, he will get another test when the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, as the first-year rusher expects to face Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas.



Thomas was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, and has gone 10 for 10 in all-star game nods since entering the league via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Thomas is the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls.



Thomas joined an elite group of athletes with the 10th straight selection, as defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (Los Angeles Rams), defensive back/running back Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants) are the only players who went 10 for 10 in Pro Bowl appearances over their first decade in the NFL.



“I am sure I will go against him,” Bosa said. “I have heard good things about him as a man as well as a player. He is obviously a great player, nine-year Pro Bowler, which is ridiculous. Yeah, I am going to have my plate full with him.”



Although Bosa has faced plenty of challenges during his rookie season and expects more from Thomas and dual-threat quarterback Robert Griffin III on Saturday, he does not regret leaving a year of eligibility at Ohio State on the table to pursue NFL dreams.



“No regrets whatsoever,” Bosa said. “I am enjoying watching my brother (Nick) go through his first year there and having all the success. An opportunity like this is too great to pass on. A year of college football, a lot of different things can happen. I don’t think it was a risk that was worth taking.”