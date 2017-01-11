Johnny Manziel to sign autographs (for a fee) at a mall during Super Bowl week

Johnny Manziel (Photo: USATODAY)

Johnny Manziel will make a Super Bowl appearance next month --- at a mall.

He is scheduled to sign autographs and take selfies at two Houston-area malls the week of the Super Bowl.

The former Heisman Trophy winner, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns last year as he faced a domestic violence accusation, will sign “any item” for $99 and take a selfie for $50 in those two appearances.

The Crave Sports Company has scheduled the signing at the Stadium Signatures locations at Katy Mills (Feb.2) and Woodland (Feb. 3) malls.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office agreed to the conditional agreement in December that would lead to the domestic violence charge related to an incident with his then-girlfriend last January to be dropped. Manziel must undergo counseling and have his conduct monitored by prosecutors for up to a year as part of the agreement.

No NFL team signed Manziel for the 2016 season. He was reinstated by the league in October after a four-game ban for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

