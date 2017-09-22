Jordan Leslie posts inspirational tweet ahead of first game with Cleveland Browns

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jordan Leslie (11) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze. USA Today)

CLEVELAND - What a week it's been for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jordan Leslie.

On Monday, Leslie found himself back in the unemployment line, his NFL future very much in doubt. Then on Tuesday, he was signed to the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns, who had cut the former undrafted free agent following training camp.

Three days later, the Browns promoted Leslie to their active roster, meaning there's a good chance he'll make his NFL debut in Cleveland's Sunday showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mere minutes after receiving his promotion, Leslie, who's been bouncing around NFL rosters since 2015, took to Twitter to share his perspective on his whirlwind journey.

"25 years of dreaming. Over 2 years of bouncing around. Plenty of time being told I wasn't good enough. 5 cuts," Leslie wrote. Countless hours, staying late, extra work and all the sweat, blood, tears were for this moment. A week ago I was sleeping on my brothers couch thinking this could be it for my NFL career and now I'm getting this opportunity."

You can read the entirety of Leslie's post below.

