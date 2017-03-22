Josh Cribbs officially retires as a Cleveland Brown

Josh Cribbs #16 of the Cleveland Browns returns a punt against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 34-12. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2012 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Former fan favorite Josh Cribbs made a special announcement to Cleveland Browns nation Wednesday.

In a video posted via Interrupted on Twitter, Cribbs announced that he's officially retiring as a Cleveland Brown.

"I'm grateful to officially retire a Cleveland Brown. Thank you, Cleveland." — @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/vLZ9DLSLCA — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 22, 2017

The wide receiver spent 10 years with Cleveland before playing one year with the New York Jets in 2013 and ending his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014

In his career, Cribbs returned for 11,113 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also totaled 110 receptions for 1,175 yards and seven touchdowns. His best year came in 2011, when he caught for 518 yards on 41 receptions for four touchdowns.

He also owns 11 franchise return records and is tied for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history.

