Josh Gordon provides glimpse into his return to Cleveland Browns facility

Sep 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND - Josh Gordon is back.

One week after being conditionally reinstated by the NFL, the former All-Pro wideout made his return to the Cleveland Browns practice facility on Tuesday afternoon. Following morning meetings, Gordon documented his return to Berea in an Instagram story, stating: "First day back in the building went great. The real work begins now" before turning his phone toward the Browns' practice field.

Having not played in an NFL game since 2014 due to multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Gordon is eligible to make his regular-season return in Cleveland's Dec. 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Until then, he is permitted to participate in workouts and meetings with the Browns, who said on Monday they will continue to monitor the progress of the talented, but troubled, wideout.

"We want guys who want to be good players, guys who want to contribute and be great teammates and guys who want to do great in the community," Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson said. "I’m not for any of that shenanigans stuff. We are not going to have that. I think Josh knows that."

In recent weeks, Gordon has come clean regarding his issues with substance abuse, which required a recent 90-day stint in a Florida rehab facility. In an interview with GQ that ran on Monday, Gordon revealed he used alcohol and drugs prior to games throughout his tenure with the Browns.

From 2012-14, Gordon amassed 161 receptions, 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a league-best 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. Multiple suspensions, however, have resulted in the Baylor product missing 51 of Cleveland's last 60 games.

