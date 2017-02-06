Justin Gilbert cut by Steelers, Joe Thomas weighs in

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut cornerback Justin Gilbert Monday afternoon and his former Cleveland Browns teammate, Joe Thomas, had something to say about it.
If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017
Gilbert and Thomas were teammates for two years after the Browns drafted Gilbert with the eighth overall pick of the 2014 draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh in September 2016 after an underwhelming career in Cleveland.
Gilbert appeared in 12 games with the Steelers.
