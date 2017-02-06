Justin Gilbert cut by Steelers, Joe Thomas weighs in

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Gilbert (24) warms up before the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts on November 24, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut cornerback Justin Gilbert Monday afternoon and his former Cleveland Browns teammate, Joe Thomas, had something to say about it.

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

Gilbert and Thomas were teammates for two years after the Browns drafted Gilbert with the eighth overall pick of the 2014 draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh in September 2016 after an underwhelming career in Cleveland.

Gilbert appeared in 12 games with the Steelers.

(© 2017 WKYC)