Kenny Britt confident QB DeShone Kizer will shine in return to Cleveland Browns' starting lineup

Veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt (pictured against the Cincinnati Bengals) is confident that rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will shine in his return to the Cleveland Browns' starting lineup. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are going back to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer after he spent six straight quarters on the bench following his first-half struggles against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium nearly two weeks ago.

Although Kizer struggled in each of his last four starts, the Browns are excited to see what he can do after spending three straight halves on the bench.

“Feel confident, feel confident that he is going to go in and get the job done,” veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt said. “Like I said before, the mistakes that he is making are mostly rookie mistakes and probably not seeing defenses as well as a veteran quarterback could, but that will pass.”

Kizer started the first five games of the season for the Browns, but was pulled from a 17-14 loss to the Jets after struggling through a turnover-plagued first-half and remained on the sideline for last Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In relief of Kizer, who completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection against the Jets.

Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating in his fourth straight outing with a completion percentage under 50. However, against the Texans, Hogan completed 20 of his 37 attempts for 140 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, one of which was returned 82 yards for a score.

“I wouldn’t say taking a step back,” Britt said of Kizer’s time on the sideline. “That could be a confidence, overall, motivation for him to go out there and prove himself -- ‘Hey, I was the starter. Things happen, and I come back and I’m still in a position that I was before.’ All he has to do is go out there because I know these guys have the utmost confidence in him.”

In his first five NFL starts, Kizer completed 81 of his 159 attempts (50.9 percent) for 851 yards with three touchdowns against nine interceptions. Additionally, Kizer took 12 sacks for 63 lost yards and had a 49.5 quarterback rating.

The Titans have registered nine sacks of their opposing quarterbacks, as well as four interceptions and forced six fumbles on the way to a 3-3 record and first-place tie with the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South Division.

“These guys are playing with confidence this year,” Britt said of the Titans, one of his former teams. “The defense is handling the line well, to tell you the truth, so we have to go out there and attack them in the air. What is it? Like 13 touchdowns they have on them through the air this year and only three on the ground? This week is more focused on the wide receiver group, going out there and attacking them.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV