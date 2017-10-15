Kevin Hogan stuck with usual routine despite change in roles with Cleveland Browns

Second-year quarterback Kevin Hogan stuck with his usual routine despite a change in roles with the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- What a difference a few days make.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan began the week as the backup to rookie DeShone Kizer, but after a strong showing in a relief appearance in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the New York Jets, he was named the starter for the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium today.

“I just made sure that I was keeping up with my routine of getting a head start with Houston, getting in the film room, watching some tape, making sure that I saw their most recent games this season so that I felt comfortable coming in to hear the installs,” Hogan said.

In relief of Kizer, who completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection.

Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating in what was his fourth straight game with a less than 50 percent completion rate.

“I like to think that the offense always has the advantage,” Hogan said. “We know what we are doing on offense. They are kind of playing guessing games.

“We are going to make sure we get into this gameplan and try to execute it to the best of our ability and catch them off guard where we can and take advantage of what they do on defense. What they do on defense is a lot of good things. It is going to be a big week for all of us.”

Out of the halftime break against the Jets, Hogan promptly engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive and capped off the possession with a 21-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end David Njoku, which gave the Browns a 7-3 lead with 9:19 to play in the quarter.

Hogan’s touchdown pass gave the Browns their first lead of the season.

On the Browns’ last offensive drive of the game, Hogan swung a screen pass to running back Duke Johnson on the left side of the formation, and he high-stepped, hustled, spun and sprinted his way into the end zone from 41 yards out.

And it is those kinds of explosive plays that Hogan hopes to bring the Browns against the Texans.

“I’m excited,” Hogan said. “It is another opportunity to go out there and play some ball, which I love. I played a lot of games in college, and when I was out there the other day, it felt like I was in college again. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m going to prepare my butt off this week for the guys around me and make sure they have confidence in me and trust me to lead them so that I’m feeling good going into Sunday.

“Expectations are to be on top of this gameplan and go in feeling confident, knowing what they are going to do and making sure that I am an efficient quarterback.”

