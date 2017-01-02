Key to Cleveland Browns' success is better drafting

The key to the Cleveland Browns' resurgence is better drafting. (Photo: Chuck Anderson, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Not much has come out of the Cleveland Browns’ 1-15 record during the 2016 season, but a pair of franchise marks for futility netted the organization the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from April 27-29.

Coupled with their pick acquired from the Eagles in an offseason trade last April, the Browns hold the Nos. 1 and 12 selections in the 2017 NFL Draft. Also, the Browns hold additional selections in the second and third rounds via trades.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to pick good players and put good players on our team, some guys who can make a difference, have a chance to be on this football team as we move forward,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

Although the Browns hold plenty of valuable picks early in the draft, past failures at the NFL Selection Meeting have set the organization back several times, and that is something they hope to avoid this coming April.

“We, obviously, have the No. 1 pick, and we need to use it wisely and make good decisions,” owner Jimmy Haslam said. “The reason we’re 1-15 or 3-13, whatever we’ve been the last couple years, is because the Cleveland Browns, including on our watch, have not made good decisions in the draft. It’s real simple. It’s not complicated. We’ve not made good decisions, and we need to reverse that. We need to reverse that this year, and we’ve got a great opportunity.”

The Browns secured the No. 1 overall pick by virtue of their 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, but to Jackson, the players kept their focus squarely on upsetting the AFC North Division champions, who elected to bench their starting quarterback, best running back and top wide receiver in an effort to rest them for the postseason.

The Browns jumped out to a 14-point lead over the Steelers, but gave up 21 unanswered points, and later, the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Landry Jones to wide receiver Cobi Hamilton in the waning minutes of overtime.

“I know everybody talks about that, and maybe it is important as you sit here now and it’s over with, but I thought what was more important was the locker room, our players, and their fight and their grit and trying to win,” Jackson said. “You didn’t see a team that laid down. You didn’t see a team that walked in here and say, ‘Okay, we’re not playing.’

“You saw a team that was trying to win, had a chance to win and should’ve won in my opinion. We just didn’t do enough right things to finish it. As I told you guys last week, we were coming here to win the game. We weren’t coming here worried about the No. 1 pick, two, three, whatever that is. Those guys gave it everything they have and I’m proud of them for it.”