Let the quarterback derby begin in Cleveland...again!

CLEVELAND - In my previous life as a sports talk producer and co-host, Monday would have been epic.

Day 1 of 'All quarterback, all the time' discussions with Browns fans. The same show(s) I've done in this town seemingly hundreds of times.

"Let's go to Joe in Berea...Joe, what's your take?" "How about Mike in Maple Heights?" "Tony in Euclid?"

Because everyone has an opinion about what to do about the Browns quarterback dilemma.

Now instead of taking calls, I get to write columns and do Facebook Live shows on, yup, you guessed it: Quarterbacks!

Mentor native and North Carolina standout QB Mitch Trubisky declared himself eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft on Monday morning.

Now the game is underway.

Before I go any further, I have to compliment Trubisky for a very powerful letter written on The Players Tribune announcing his decision. He thanks just about everyone who has helped him get from Mentor to potentially the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. And he does so in a class manner.

But now the scrutiny begins. And it will go on from now until the draft starts on April 27th.

Check out this sample of Tweets from local and national experts about Trubisky after the news broke:

Trubisky is number one on just about everyone's list of top signal-callers in the draft. Brugler has him going #2 to San Francisco (after the Browns take Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first overall pick).

But because he played just 13 games for the Tar Heels, taking Trubisky at the top of the draft is a HUGE gamble. By the way, the other two QBs who were taken in the first round of the draft with just one year's starting experience? Cam Newton and Mark Sanchez.

One franchise quarterback, and one former starter whose career stalled after a couple of promising years.

To me, analytics say the Browns, despite their desperate need for a franchise quarterback, will pass on the hometown kid. I can't imagine Paul DePodesta's formula determining that Trubisky is in the 'Top 20 quarterback mold' he discussed with ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi last year.

Not enough of a sample size. Too many question marks.

But if Trubisky impresses at the combine and on his Pro Day (remember he's not eligible to play in this month's Senior Bowl), the pressure will be at volcanic levels for the Browns to take him.

Some will say he's the next Bernie Kosar, a fellow hometown boy who returned and helped lead the Browns to five straight playoff appearances.

Others will scoff and call him Charlie Frye or Brady Quinn, Ohio natives and college success stories who couldn't stand up to the pressure of playing for the team they grew up rooting.

But you better believer there will be pressure from Browns fans if Trubisky's stock rises between now and April.

What if the Browns don't go quarterback in the first round?

Please don't tell me we'll go another year with RGIII, Cody Kessler, and mid to late round rookie XYZ!

I can't stomach it.

The Browns HAVE to fill as many holes as they can. But they HAVE to get this quarterback situation figured out.

Enter Jimmy Garappolo.

The Patriots reportedly want a first and fourth rounder for the 25-year-old. Perhaps the Browns can bargain with Bill Belichick and give him second round picks this year and next year (remember, the Browns have two second rounders in each of the next two years).

But isn't this why you stockpile so many picks? To get a guy that can come in and start for you right away?

I know the drawbacks on Garappolo. He's Brian Hoyer 2.0, Matt Cassel 2.0, or worse yet, Ryan Mallett 2.0.

I say hogwash.

Garappolo was a WAY bigger prospect coming out of Eastern Illinois than any of the former Tom Brady backups.

He was a 2nd round pick in 2014, yes the same year the Browns took Johnny Manziel.

Hoyer was undrafted, Cassel went in the 7th round, and Mallett went in round three (a rare Belichick over-reach)

In two starts this year, Jimmy G completed 43 of 63 passes (that's 68.3% for you math majors out there) for 502 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He sustained a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and was sidelined while Jacoby Brissett finished out the rest of Brady's suspension for Deflategate.

What say you, Browns fans? How should the team address the quarterback position moving forward?

