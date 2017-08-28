WKYC
Close

LISTEN | WKYC's Jim Donovan discusses dawn of DeShone Kizer era in Cleveland

WKYC 7:21 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

The DeShone Kizer era is officially underway, with the Cleveland Browns naming the second-round rookie the team's starting quarterback.

On Monday, WKYC sports director and the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, joined The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan to discuss Cleveland's new quarterback, the state of the franchise and more.

You can listen to the entirety of Jim's appearance in the player below.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Browns determined to ride wave with rookie QB DeShone Kizer

WKYC

Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer 'earned the right' to start for Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Deshone Kizer named Cleveland Browns starting quarterback

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories