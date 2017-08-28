LISTEN | WKYC's Jim Donovan discusses dawn of DeShone Kizer era in Cleveland

The DeShone Kizer era is officially underway, with the Cleveland Browns naming the second-round rookie the team's starting quarterback.

On Monday, WKYC sports director and the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, joined The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan to discuss Cleveland's new quarterback, the state of the franchise and more.

