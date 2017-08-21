LIVE PRESEASON UPDATES: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

Cornerback Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks toward wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants as he walks off the field during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016. (Photo: Diamond Images, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- After an 11-day hiatus, the Cleveland Browns are back on the football field for a preseason game, as they take on the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight in a nationally-televised Monday Night Football appearance.

The Browns close out the home portion of the preseason against the Giants before taking to the road for games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears over the next 11 days.

Just as he was in the first preseason game, a 20-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, veteran Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback.

Against the Saints, Osweiler completed six of his 14 attempts for 42 yards, and rushed for 10 yards on a scramble out of the pocket to the left side of the formation. After three straight three-and-outs to start the game, Osweiler led a 13-play, 61-yard drive, but a deflected pass at the goal line on fourth down spoiled the effort.

The first-team offense accounted for 76 yards with Osweiler at the helm.

Osweiler maintained the starting job despite positive results from rookie third-string quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was elevated to the second-team offense after being third on the depth chart through the first two weeks of camp and the preseason opener.

Kizer played the entire second half and completed 11 of his 18 passes for 184 yards and a 45-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter on the way to leading the Browns to a 20-14 victory over the Saints.

