LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after film session following loss to Indianapolis

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Despite a furious late-game comeback effort, turnovers, three-and-outs, chunk plays and multiple penalties doomed the Cleveland Browns in their inter-division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The Browns (0-3) committed three turnovers, had four three-and-outs and were flagged 10 times for 113 yards, all of which combined with the explosive plays from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and the Colts (1-2) rode that momentum to a 31-28 victory in front of their home fans.

After breaking down film of the loss, the Browns will address the media at team headquarters in Berea.

