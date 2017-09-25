WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Close

LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after film session following loss to Indianapolis

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:23 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- Despite a furious late-game comeback effort, turnovers, three-and-outs, chunk plays and multiple penalties doomed the Cleveland Browns in their inter-division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The Browns (0-3) committed three turnovers, had four three-and-outs and were flagged 10 times for 113 yards, all of which combined with the explosive plays from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and the Colts (1-2) rode that momentum to a 31-28 victory in front of their home fans.

After breaking down film of the loss, the Browns will address the media at team headquarters in Berea.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To join the conversation during today's game, use the hashtag, #3Browns

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

DeShone Kizer: Cleveland Browns must win early to win games

WKYC

Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer has terse response to President Trump's recent comments

WKYC

Cleveland Browns' fans react to team's third loss

WKYC

RECAP: Cleveland Browns fall to Indianapolis Colts, 31-28, at Lucas Oil Stadium

WKYC

Indianapolis Colts capitalize on Cleveland Browns' miscues on way to 31-28 victory

WKYC

Cleveland Browns rejoin National Anthem protests as 21 players kneel, others lock arms

WKYC

Haslams see Cleveland Browns, NFL as 'great unifiers of people'

WKYC

DeShone Kizer: Cleveland Browns want to get back that winning feeling

WKYC

Hue Jackson challenges Kenny Britt, other Cleveland Browns WRs to step up in Corey Coleman's absence

WKYC

Jason McCourty has 'taken up slack' in Cleveland Browns' secondary

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories