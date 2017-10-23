LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after Sunday's 12-9 loss to Tennessee Titans

Coach Hue Jackson is more concerned about results for the Cleveland Browns than he is the confidence of rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will address the media after going over the film of Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns are expected to provide an update on 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, who was injured in the third quarter of the team's seventh straight loss to start the 2017 season. Additionally, the Browns will be asked about the quarterback position after coach Hue Jackson pulled starter DeShone Kizer early in the second half.

WATCH HUE JACKSON'S PRESS CONFERENCE

To see Jackson address the media, watch here.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To be a part of the conversation about the Browns, tweet at us using the hashtag, #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV