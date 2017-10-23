WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after Sunday's 12-9 loss to Tennessee Titans

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:21 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will address the media after going over the film of Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns are expected to provide an update on 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, who was injured in the third quarter of the team's seventh straight loss to start the 2017 season. Additionally, the Browns will be asked about the quarterback position after coach Hue Jackson pulled starter DeShone Kizer early in the second half.

WATCH HUE JACKSON'S PRESS CONFERENCE

To see Jackson address the media, watch here.

 

