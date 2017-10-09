LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after Sunday's 17-14 loss to New York Jets

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson talks with quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) during a timeout in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns address the media today after Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Watch live Coach Hue Jackson talk at 2:30 p.m.

With the Browns (0-5) trailing the New York Jets (3-2) by three points after the first half of play at FirstEnergy Stadium, coach Hue Jackson made a change at quarterback, benching Kizer in favor of second-year reserve Kevin Hogan, who led two touchdown drives in the 17-14 loss.

Over the first 15 minutes of play, the Browns had 61 yards of total offense and mounted a late-quarter drive that travelled 50 yards and into the goal-to-go area. However, Kizer threw an option pitch out of the reach of running back Isaiah Crowell, and the Jets pounced on the loose ball for the fumble recovery at their own three-yard line.

Then, on the interception, Kizer took a shotgun snap from center JC Tretter, rolled to his right and fired a pass toward second-year tight end Seth DeValve. However, Jets safety Marcus Maye jumped the route, corralled the turnover and returned it out to the New York 14-yard line for a 12-yard gain.

Kizer completed just eight of his 17 passes for 87 yards in the first half along with the fumble and interception. Not only did the turnovers come in the red zone, but also, in goal-to-go situations.

In relief of Kizer, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection. Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating.

