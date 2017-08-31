WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears in preseason finale

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 8:10 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

The preseason comes to a close tonight as the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears square off at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Browns (3-0) will rest their starters, and the Bears will return the favor, meaning rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will sit out the final game of the exhibition season. However, there will be plenty to talk about from the quarterback position as Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky will start for Chicago.

In three preseason games, Kizer completed 25 of his 49 attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. Despite completing just 51 percent of his passes, Kizer averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, the best of all Browns quarterbacks this preseason.

In the Browns’ 13-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium last Saturday night, Kizer completed just six of his 18 throws with an interception, but gained 93 yards and converted multiple first downs through the air.

