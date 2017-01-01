LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

4:29 p.m.-STEELERS TOP BROWNS IN OVERTIME

The Cleveland Browns let one slip away against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North Division game at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

Up by two scores in the first half, the Browns (1-15) failed to hold onto the lead and gave up two second-half scores and a touchdown in overtime on the way to a 27-21 loss to the AFC North Division champion and playoff-bound Steelers (11-5), their 13th consecutive loss at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh quarterback Landry Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cobi Hamilton late in the overtime period, and it gave the Steelers a 27-21 win over the Browns.

Jones’ touchdown pass capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive that answered a Browns field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Jones completed six of his eight pass attempts in the overtime period, including a six-yard throw to wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers on fourth-and-two from Cleveland’s 32-yard line.

Starting in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who was resting ahead of the postseason, Jones completed 24 of his 37 throws for 277 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, and backup running back DeAngelo Williams added 67 yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving, in the win over the Browns.

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III completed 29 of his 40 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, but committed two turnovers and took a sack in the fourth quarter that preceded a missed 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Cody Parkey.

In a losing effort, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell gained 152 yards on 19 carries.

3:41 p.m.-BROWNS DRAW EVEN WITH STEELERS

The Cleveland Browns drew even with the Steelers at 21 with 3:28 to play in the fourth quarter when backup running back George Atkinson III scored on a five-yard touchdown run.

Atkinson’s touchdown run followed a 67-yard rush from running back Isaiah Crowell that moved the Browns from their own 28-yard line to the Pittsburgh five.

3:34 p.m.-STEELERS SCORE THIRD STRAIGHT TOUCHDOWN

Pittsburgh quarterback Landry Jones completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers, and that gave the Steelers a 21-14 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 5:21 to play in the fourth quarter from Heinz Field.

On thrd-and-10 from the Browns’ 11-yard line, Jones took a shotgun snap and found Ayers streaking across the field from the left to the right and led his receiver toward the sideline. Behind the Browns’ secondary, Ayers hauled in the pass and sprinted into the end zone.

Earlier in the drive, Jones completed a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey down the left side of the field.

3:16 p.m.-STEELERS DRAW EVEN WITH BROWNS

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a break on a Cleveland Browns turnover, and responded with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter from Heinz Field.

Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams capped off a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run through the middle of the Steelers’ offensive line.

Earlier in the drive, Williams had runs of 12, 10 and eight yards.

On the second-to-last snap of the scoring drive, Steelers quarterback Landry Jones threw a pass to the right corner of the end zone for wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers that fell incomplete, but Browns defensive back Joe Haden was flagged for pass interference, and that placed the ball at the one-yard line.

The Browns looked as though they were going to take a two-score lead when rookie defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned an interception of a Jones pass 67 yards to the Pittsburgh one-yard line. However, Boddy-Calhoun lost control of the football before breaking the plane of the end zone and the Steelers recovered for a touchback.

2:20 p.m.-STEELERS GET ON THE BOARD

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned a second straight Cleveland Browns turnover into a touchdown, which cut their deficit in half, 14-7, with 31 seconds to play in the first half of an AFC North Division game at Heinz Field.

On second-and-10 from the Browns’ 11-yard line, quarterback Landry Jones flared a pass out to the right side of the formation for running back DeAngelo Williams. After securing the catch, Williams scooted upfield, got around a tackle attempt from Browns linebacker Jamie Collins and extended the ball across the goal line for Pittsburgh’s first score of the game.

The Browns set up the Steelers at the Cleveland 37-yard line when an errant snap from rookie center Anthony Fabiano sailed over the head of quarterback Robert Griffin III and was recovered by Pittsburgh strong safety Sean Davis.

1:48 p.m.-BROWNS TAKE 14-0 LEAD OVER STEELERS

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Robert Griffin III engineered an 11-play, 67-yard drive and capped it off with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gary Barnidge, which gave the Cleveland Browns a 14-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 9:21 to play in the first half from Heinz Field.

On second-and-goal from the Pittsburgh four-yard line, Griffin took a shotgun snap and fired a short pass to Barnidge on the right side of the formation. Barnidge secured the catch, absorbed a hit from a defender and fought his way across the goal line for the touchdown.

Griffin completed seven consecutive passes on the touchdown drive, including a 16-yard strike to rookie wide receiver Ricardo Louis and a 13-yarder to running back Isaiah Crowell. Also, Griffin completed back-to-back seven-yard passes to wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

1:16 p.m.-RG3 THROWS FIRST TD PASS AS A BROWN

Quarterback Robert Griffin III threw his first touchdown pass since the final game of the 2014 season with Washington, and his 12-yard throw to rookie tight end Seth DeValve gave the Cleveland Browns a 7-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 7:48 to play in the first quarter of their AFC North Division game from Heinz Field.

Facing second-and-seven from the Steelers’ 12-yard line, Griffin faked an inside handoff that drew the Pittsburgh defense toward the tackle box and rolled out to his right. DeValve released from a block and ran an out route toward the sideline. After hauling in the throw from Griffin, DeValve ran to the pylon for the touchdown, his second scoring reception of the season.

Kicker Cody Parkey tacked on the extra point.

12:40 p.m.-BROWNS VS. STEELERS GAME INFORMATION

The 2016 season comes to an end for the Cleveland Browns today, as they take on the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Although quarterback Robert Griffin III started the week in NFL Concussion Protocol and just cleared the testing process on Thursday, the Browns are giving him another chance at being the starter.

Despite missing 11 games because of a broken coracoid bone in his left (non-throwing) shoulder and much of the fourth quarter of the Browns’ lone win of the season, a 20-17 decision over the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve, Griffin will start the finale against the Steelers.

With just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ win over the Chargers, Griffin scrambled up the middle to avoid a heavy rush from the defensive line, but was brought down forcefully. The on-field official sent him to the sideline for evaluation, and later, in the locker room, it was determined he had a head injury.

Prior to exiting the game, Griffin completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 164 yards despite being sacked seven times for 37 lost yards. Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 throws (54.2 percent) for 654 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in just four starts this season, his first with the Browns after four years with Washington.

After clinching the AFC North Division with last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers are going with to play without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell in order to rest them ahead of the playoffs.

