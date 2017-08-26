LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason football

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

7:54 p.m.-BROWNS TAKE LEAD ON PARKEY FG

The Cleveland Browns took a 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 38-yard field goal from kicker Cody Parkey with 4:56 to play in the first quarter of the third preseason game from Raymond James Stadium.

Parkey capped off a 10-play, 57-yard drive led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and set up by first-year defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

Kizer completed two of his five throws for 45 yards on the drive, a 13-yard pass for a first down to wide receiver Kenny Britt on the left side of the field on third and eight, and then, withstood pressure in the pocket on third and four and found second-year receiver Corey Coleman for a 32-yard gain up the left sideline.

Kizer would have had a chance at extending the drive and pursuing a touchdown, but Britt dropped what would have been a first down on a short slant route over the middle of the field on third and six from the Tampa Bay 20-yard line.

The Browns’ first scoring drive of the game was set up by an interception from Peppers, who jumped the route of a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston over the middle of the field at the goal line and returned the ball out to the Cleveland 23-yard line.

6:00 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are planning on taking full advantage of their “dress rehearsal” preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium tonight.



With a new quarterback, rookie DeShone Kizer, at the helm of the offense after Brock Osweiler started the first two preseason games, the Browns are planning to give the first-teamers plenty of work against the Buccaneers.



“I want the first groups to play a little longer,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “This is our dress rehearsal game, so we definitely need to. Definitely play probably through the first half, and then, we will evaluate at halftime and see where everybody is and kind of go from there.”



In two preseason games, Kizer has completed 19 of his 31 attempts for 258 yards with one passing touchdown, a rushing score and four drives that ended in points for the Browns, which was starkly different from the other quarterbacks on the roster.



Kizer completed 10 passes for first downs, four 20-yard plays and two 40-yard throws.

