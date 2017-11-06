WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns EVP Sashi Brown to address media

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 1:09 PM. EST November 06, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown is expected to address the media prior to today’s practice at the team’s Berea training facility.

Brown will address questions after what was a tumultuous bye week for the Browns, who missed on the opportunity to trade for former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, mishandled a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for quarterback A.J. McCarron and had long-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by the National Football League.

 

Since Brown took over control of the 53-man roster on January 3, 2016, the Browns have gone 1-23 with a 14-game losing streak to start the 2016 season, and an 0-8 run through the first half of 2017 after a 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London last Sunday.

Brown and Co. have turned over the roster by more than 80 percent since taking office, and built a team with 46 of their 53 players having three or fewer years of NFL experience.

With last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, the Browns are 0-8 for the second consecutive season.

Over the last three years, the Browns have gone 4-36.

In five seasons under the majority ownership of the Haslam family, the Browns have posted an NFL-worst 15-57 record. Factoring in the remaining games of the 2012 season after the sale was approved at an NFL Owners Meeting in Chicago, the Browns have gone 19-62.

