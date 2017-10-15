LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns face Houston Texans in AFC clash in Houston

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

1:08 p.m.-TEXANS TAKE EARLY 3-0 LEAD

The Houston Texans got the opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field on a drive that resulted in a field goal and 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 10:57 to play in the first quarter from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn capped off the 10-play, 52-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed two of his four throws for 26 yards and ran for eight yards on the drive.

Watson’s first pass of the game went for eight yards, and after running for an eight-yard gain on third-and-one, he completed an 18-yard throw over the middle of the field that moved the ball down to Cleveland’s 31-yard line.

12:00-GAME INFORMATION

The Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans in an inter-division AFC battle at NRG Stadium in Houston today, and they do so with a new leader on offense, as well as returning defensive players.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan began the week as the backup to rookie DeShone Kizer, but after a strong showing in a relief appearance in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the New York Jets, he was named the starter for today's game against the Texans.

In relief of Kizer, who completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection.

Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating in what was his fourth straight game with a less than 50 percent completion rate.

In addition to the change in offense, the Browns will again have Myles Garrett on the field after he made his NFL debut last week.

Despite the Browns (0-5) suffering a 17-14 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday, Garrett recorded two sacks of veteran quarterback Josh McCown for 12 lost yards with two additional hits on the one-time Browns signal-caller.



Prior to his NFL debut, Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack with the Browns, and it took him all of one series to accomplish that goal in front of the home fans.



With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.



Garrett’s play on third down forced a Jets punt.



After getting his first sack against McCown on the very first regular-season snap of his career, Garrett once again sacked the veteran signal-caller late in the second quarter.



With the Jets facing a third-and-eight from their own 16-yard line and pressure collapsing the pocket, McCown attempted to run to the left side of the formation to extend his passing lane, but Garrett broke free from the block of left tackle Kelvin Beachum and brought down the quarterback by the shoe tops, which forced another New York punt.

Also, linebacker Jamie Collins makes his return to the lineup after three weeks on the shelf because of a concussion.

“That is going to be a huge addition," rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said. "We have been without those guys for most of the season. Just the presence alone of those guys is going to help out the rest of us. Myles is going to open up a lot of one-on-one situations for the guys on the defensive line. Jamie is a smart linebacker who is big but can also move in space. They have to account for him, too. We get to open the scheme up a little bit and see how it goes.



“Anytime you are healthy, that is always a plus. It definitely helps having those guys back, and we are definitely ready to see how we can put it together. We are looking forward to this week. We have a big task at hand, and we never shy away from any challenge. We are going to hit it head on.”

