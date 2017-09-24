LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns face Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Cleveland Browns go for their first win of the season today against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Custom)

12:55 p.m.-LARGE CONTINGENT OF CLEVELAND BROWNS KNEEL DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Cleveland Browns resumed their silent demonstrations during the National Anthem prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday.

Despite a chorus of boos from Colts fans, 21 Browns players knelt on the sideline while facing a field-sized American Flag and several others locked arms in a show of unity during the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It marked the second time in which the Browns participated in a National Anthem protest.

Several Browns players took a knee, while others put their hands on the shoulder pads of their kneeling teammates in a show of support during the National Anthem prior to their Monday Night Football preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21.

Wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis, defensive backs Jamar Taylor and Najee Murray, running backs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee, linebacker Christian Kirksey, rookie safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Seth DeValve huddled in a circle behind their teammates on the sideline, knelt and held hands during the National Anthem.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer, offensive lineman Shon Coleman, defensive back Jason McCourty and punter Britton Colquitt expressed their support by placing their hands on the shoulders of their teammates, the same sign of support that has been seen around the NFL since the start of the preseason.

It was the first time since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested during the National Anthem in August of 2016 that any Browns player either sat or knelt during its playing prior to a game.

Following the largest National Anthem protest in the NFL, the Browns came under intense scrutiny from the union representing the Cleveland Police Department.

In fact, there was so much backlash that union president Steve Loomis said Cleveland police officers would not hold the flag at the Browns’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10.

12:15 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

The Cleveland Browns rolled into the 2017 regular season with the momentum from a perfect preseason, but with losses in a pair of outings against AFC North Division teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, that positive energy has slowed down.

With the Browns set for their second road game of the season today, an inter-division game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the players are anxious to bring back that winning feeling.

“You go 4-0 in the preseason and you get a little taste of winning in your mouth. The feel in the locker room, the vibe was ecstatic.

“Everyone was excited to get out there. Obviously, going through two losses in our first two regular season games kind of took that away from us. Now, we want to get back to that so if we can get out there and pick up a W, hopefully, we can build off of that and start stringing together a couple more.”

Although the Browns are playing a team very much like them in the fact that the Colts have an 0-2 record, are breaking in a new quarterback and dealing with plenty of challenges on and off the field, Kizer and his teammates are not taking anything for granted.

“This is the NFL,” Kizer said. “Every team can improve each week. Every week is going to be a tough one for us. It is on us now to get back to the drawing board and prepare as well as we can to come out and play well against Indianapolis.”

