LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns face New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium

1:05 p.m.-GARRETT GETS SACK ON FIRST CAREER SNAP

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack in the National Football League, and it took him all of one series in his regular-season debut against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium to accomplish that goal.

With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Josh McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.

Garrett’s play on third down forced a Jets punt.

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

11:00 a.m.-CLEVELAND BROWNS ANXIOUS TO LET MYLES GARRETT LOOSE

CLEVELAND -- There are plenty of expectations placed on players selected high in the NFL Draft, especially those chosen with the No.1 overall pick.

But when Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett takes the field for the first time in the regular season today against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium, they want him to be himself, do what he does best and create some havoc in the backfield when possible.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on any individual,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “We are just ready to see him go out there and let it loose. I’m excited to see him play. Personally, I told him to, ‘just go out there and have fun. Don’t feel like you have to stress coming back and trying to make a wild effect or anything like that. Just do what you have been doing this whole training camp, play hard, play physical.’

“I think he is going to play well for us just seeing him out at practice. It is good to have one of our brothers back.”

