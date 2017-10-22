LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns face off against Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns face off against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium today. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson wanted rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer to see the game from a different lens before reinserting him into the starting lineup, and he gave the first-year player six straight quarters on the sideline to do so.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, the Browns (0-6) announced that Kizer would start against the Tennessee Titans (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, and the first-year quarterback admitted the “competitive juices are flowing” after getting benched, which Jackson was glad to hear.

“Absolutely, when you don’t get to play, a lot of things happen, especially when it is something you want really bad,” Jackson said. “There were a lot of things I was trying to accomplish in that; that wasn’t one of them, but I think it is a byproduct of that situation. Hopefully, there are a lot of lessons learned, and he will grow from it and come out and play as well as I think he can.”

On the way to being benched for six straight quarters, Kizer completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, while second-year quarterback Kevin Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection in a 17-14 loss to the New York Jets to weeks ago.

In the loss to the Jets, Kizer posted a 38.1 quarterback rating in what was his fourth straight outing with a completion percentage under 50.

“Sometimes, that is what it takes,” Jackson said. “Sometimes, people think it takes three weeks, four weeks. I am not in that school of thought. I think if a guy can learn the lessons and if he can regurgitate it back to me in conversation and in work and me seeing those things change, then hopefully, the lesson is learned.

