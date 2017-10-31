LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns hold media availability on bye week

Coach Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns hope to get healthy over the bye-week break. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are holding media availability after today's bye-week practice.

Two topics of discussion will be the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers and the potential reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon by the NFL after he has missed 41 consecutive games because of suspension.

