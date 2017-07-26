WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns meet with media ahead of training camp

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:37 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- Training camp for the Cleveland Browns gets underway on Thursday at the team's Berea headquarters, but on the eve of the three-week event, players, head coach Hue Jackson and executive VP Sashi Brown will meet with the media today.

Brown and Jackson will address the media shortly before noon, and then, the two most-tenured veterans, offensive lineman Joe Thomas and cornerback Joe Haden, will speak about the upcoming 2017 season.

For live updates, follow along using the hashtag, #3Browns.

