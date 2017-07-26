LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns meet with media ahead of training camp

Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns met with the media at the team's training facility in Berea. (Photo: Glenn Andrews, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Training camp for the Cleveland Browns gets underway on Thursday at the team's Berea headquarters, but on the eve of the three-week event, players, head coach Hue Jackson and executive VP Sashi Brown will meet with the media today.

Brown and Jackson will address the media shortly before noon, and then, the two most-tenured veterans, offensive lineman Joe Thomas and cornerback Joe Haden, will speak about the upcoming 2017 season.

For live updates, follow along using the hashtag, #3Browns.

