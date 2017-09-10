WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns open 2017 season against Pittsburgh Steelers

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:59 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- From starting more than two dozen quarterbacks to multiple first-round busts in the draft, the Cleveland Browns have had plenty of struggles since returning to the National Football League ahead of the 1999 season.

But nowhere have those struggles been more pronounced than when the Browns line up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have beaten Cleveland in all but six of their 37 meetings since the 1999 season.

Additionally, the Browns are 0-12 in regular-season openers since 2004, when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, and those are trends the team is anxious to change.

However, the Browns have a chance to right a lot of wrongs and get the 2017 season started off right with a win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

