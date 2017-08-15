LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns Practice, Aug. 15, 2017

Despite pressure around him, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer stands strong in the pocket and throws a ball downfield during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp at the team's Berea headquarters on Monday, August 14, 2017. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has not shied away from pushing his players through training camp ahead of the 2017 season, and he has utilized full-contact portions of practice to ready the team for the games to be played.

Jackson continued to test his players, both mentally and physically, during Monday’s practice with multiple full-contact drills, and will look to do so as training camp rolls on this week.

“The last two days, I have really pushed this team pretty far, and as I keep telling them, I will keep pushing them because I think there is a lot in this group,” Jackson said. “You just have to keep pulling it out. There are hard days, grinding days, but that is what training camp is.

“We are still in training-camp mode, but they are giving me everything they have, and that is all you can ask for. As a football team, I am happy where we are. We still have some things to keep cleaning up, keep getting better at, but that is part of it. That is training camp and that is the way it goes, but we have had a really good two days the last two days of building our football team, and that is what you look for.”

