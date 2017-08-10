WKYC
Close

LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns preseason opener vs. New Orleans Saints

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 6:06 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns kick off the 2017 preseason against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

For the past two weeks and all throughout the offseason program, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has had to restrain himself from hitting the quarterback as to preserve the health of his teammates.

But all of that caution goes away when the Browns kick off the preseason against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night, and Garrett cannot wait to truly show what he can do on the football field.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow along with all of the game action by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Browns rookie RB Matthew Dayes driven by doubts, draft experience

WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett embraces extra work to ready himself for NFL

WKYC

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: Everything to know about first pre-season game

WKYC

Full Madden 18 player ratings for the Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Cleveland Browns' Brock Osweiler: No gratification after initial QB decision

WKYC

Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett makes early impression on Pro Bowl LT Joe Thomas

WKYC

Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett relishes learning multiple ways to 'wreak havoc'

WKYC

Hue Jackson: Joe Haden looks like old self with Cleveland Browns

WKYC

RECAP: Cleveland Browns Training Camp Practice No. 10

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories