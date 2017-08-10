LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns preseason opener vs. New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett embraces extra work to ready himself for the rigors of an NFL season. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns kick off the 2017 preseason against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

For the past two weeks and all throughout the offseason program, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has had to restrain himself from hitting the quarterback as to preserve the health of his teammates.

But all of that caution goes away when the Browns kick off the preseason against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night, and Garrett cannot wait to truly show what he can do on the football field.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow along with all of the game action by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV