LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns return to practice after Myles Garrett injury report

The Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field Thursday just hours after learning rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will not be able to play because of a high ankle sprain. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The show must go on.

Hours after finding out rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will not be able to play in the 2017 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium because of a high ankle sprain, the Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field to make their preparations for the game.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCES

To see what the Browns' reactions were to Garrett's injuries, watch the post-practice press conferences here.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

For the latest news from the Browns and to join the conversation, use the hashtag, #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV