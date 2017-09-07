LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns return to practice after Myles Garrett injury report

BEREA, Ohio -- The show must go on.
Hours after finding out rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will not be able to play in the 2017 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium because of a high ankle sprain, the Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field to make their preparations for the game.
