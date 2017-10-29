LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns take on Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings set to do battle at Twickenham Stadium in London as part of he 2017 NFL International Series. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

8:45 a.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- London is calling, and the Cleveland Browns are set to answer.

The Browns will fly across the Atlantic Ocean to play a regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. It is the first time since the 1989 preseason that the Browns have played in London.

“It is going to be awesome to go over and play in another country and truly represent this area, Cleveland, Ohio on an international scale,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “I think it will be awesome for us also to go play against a very good team in Minnesota and come out with a victory. Why not have a signature victory going into the bye week?”

The Browns have never played a regular-season game abroad, but have done so three times in the preseason.

The Browns first travelled out of the country during the 1988 season when they took on the New York Jets in Montreal, and then, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in front of 73,677 fans in London in the 1989 preseason.

The Browns last played internationally during the 1993 preseason, when they travelled to Toronto to play the New England Patriots.

And this year’s Browns feel the responsibility of representing the organization on an international scale.

“As a team, there is a lot that we are playing for,” quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “We are playing for our first victory. We are playing for the tradition that has been created here. We are playing for guys like Jim Brown. What we tend to forget is how many people we touch through stepping on the field. This is a cool opportunity for us and for this organization to go and see some new fans and play for them.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To be a part of the conversation during the Browns' first-ever regular-season game abroad, tweet at us using the hashtag, #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV