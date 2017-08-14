Wide receiver Jordan Leslie stretches to make a catch during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp in Berea Saturday. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- As training camp winds down, the physicality is ramping up for the Cleveland Browns.



In the midst of an 11-day break in-between preseason games, the Browns broke out the pads and had three live hitting periods in Sunday’s practice, and with seven days yet to go before facing the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium, the hitting will continue throughout the week.



“Just getting our team better,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Whatever it takes to get our football team better. I think we need to compete. We have some things we have to keep cleaning up and get better at.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow along with today's closed practice at the team's Berea training facility by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV