LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns Training Camp Practice No. 10

Quarterback Brock Osweiler winds up to fire a pass down the field during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp in Berea. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns return to the fields at their Berea headquarters for the 10th practice of training camp today.

Today is the final open practice before Thursday's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium, and quarterback Brock Osweiler will again lead the first-team offense after being tabbed as the starter for the Saints game, but the competition is still very much open at this point.

"This thing is an opportunity," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "You have to nail it. If you don’t, it was going to be fluid. I have done exactly what I said I was going to do. I think that is only fair to the players, the players in our locker room and our organization.

"My job is to put the best guy out there that is going to give us a chance -- not saying that Cody still can’t be that guy -- but right now, what I’m feeling is let’s go in a different direction, let’s see if we can give Brock an opportunity and let’s take these young guys and keep getting them ready, keep getting them better and see if they can meet up to the standard that we have set and go from there.’”

