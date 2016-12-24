LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

1:07 p.m.-RIVERS THROWS TD PASS TO GATES

CLEVELAND -- The San Diego Chargers needed just eight plays to march 75 yards on their opening possession, and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers punctuated the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Antonio Gates for a 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 10:49 to play in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Gates’ touchdown marked the ninth time the Chargers scored a touchdown on their opening drive of a game.

The Chargers came out swinging when Rivers threw a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Browns before moving onto San Diego in free agency during the 2016 offseason.

Running back Kenneth Farrow rushed the ball on five of the next six plays after the Rivers completion and moved the ball from the Browns’ 25-yard line down to the one when he turned a fourth-and-one from the four into a first-and-goal right outside of the end zone.

1:00 p.m.-CLEVELAND BROWNS BATTLE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have taken the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for the final time during the 2016 season, and they do so against the San Diego Chargers from the AFC West Division.

The Browns are still in search of their first victory of the season, while the Chargers bring a 5-9 record into today's game in Cleveland.

