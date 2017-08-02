LIVE UPDATES: Day 6 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer winds up to throw a pass during a recent training camp practice in Berea. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- It is back to the grind of training camp for the Cleveland Browns after a brief one-day respite to fulfill the obligations of the collective bargaining agreement between the National Football League and NFL Players’ Association.

And while there is plenty of competition at all positions, the spotlight will remain on the quarterbacks, as veteran Brock Osweiler, second-year signal-callers Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer continue to battle for the starting spot.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow along with the action of training camp by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

© 2017 WKYC-TV