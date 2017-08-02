WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Day 6 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:48 AM. EDT August 02, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- It is back to the grind of training camp for the Cleveland Browns after a brief one-day respite to fulfill the obligations of the collective bargaining agreement between the National Football League and NFL Players’ Association.

And while there is plenty of competition at all positions, the spotlight will remain on the quarterbacks, as veteran Brock Osweiler, second-year signal-callers Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer continue to battle for the starting spot.

