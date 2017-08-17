WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Final Day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:27 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- The final day of training camp for the Cleveland Browns has arrived.

Players and coaches will complete the annual summer ritual today at the team's Berea training facility with one final practice that is open to fans before getting ready to continue the preseason with Monday night's game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"If they can get through it, then we will be past the training camp part of it, but they have done a good job," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "Again, our guys are resilient. They come out, they fight [and] they work. I know they are tired, I know they are hurting, but like I told them, so are 31 other teams, so we have to find a way to keep pushing through and they do. We just have to keep getting better."

Follow along with today's practice by using the hashtag, #3Browns.

