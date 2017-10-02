WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Hue Jackson addresses media after latest Cleveland Browns loss

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:09 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson is set to address the media at 2:30 p.m. after breaking down the film of Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With a pair of winless teams facing off in “The Battle of Ohio” between the Browns and Bengals, something had to give in their AFC North Division matchup.

Unfortunately, that something was the Browns’ defense against the Bengals (1-3).

Despite fumbling on the first drive of the game, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 25 of his 30 attempts for 286 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and spread the ball out to nine different players on the way to engineering a 31-7 victory over the Browns (0-4).

