Local t-shirt companies celebrate Cleveland Browns' perfect preseason

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 3:30 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

CLEVELAND - With their 25-0 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns capped a perfect 4-0 run through the 2017 preseason.

And to the surprise of nobody, the bustling Cleveland t-shirt economy was ready to celebrate.

In the time since the Browns' preseason finale came to a close, several local companies have produced t-shirts to celebrate the occasion. They may not be quite as prominent as Cleveland Cavaliers championship gear, but don't be surprised to see Browns preseason champs shirts out and about this weekend -- and beyond.

Here are some of the designs you just might see:

Will you buy one? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

