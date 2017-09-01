Local t-shirt companies celebrate Cleveland Browns' perfect preseason

(Photo: HOMAGE)

CLEVELAND - With their 25-0 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns capped a perfect 4-0 run through the 2017 preseason.

And to the surprise of nobody, the bustling Cleveland t-shirt economy was ready to celebrate.

In the time since the Browns' preseason finale came to a close, several local companies have produced t-shirts to celebrate the occasion. They may not be quite as prominent as Cleveland Cavaliers championship gear, but don't be surprised to see Browns preseason champs shirts out and about this weekend -- and beyond.

Here are some of the designs you just might see:

Congratulations on an undefeated (pre)season, Cleveland. Now on to Minneapolis! 😏https://t.co/13RI6WtZqZ pic.twitter.com/wmq1uUbxWX — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) September 1, 2017

Undefeated Preseason Tees for sale! Use the code "champs" for 10% off now until Week 1! https://t.co/gIaYnWYi4N pic.twitter.com/wN7TL9CzMS — The Ohio Apparel Co. (@tOhioApparelCo) August 29, 2017

Will you buy one? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2017 WKYC-TV