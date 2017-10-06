LOOK | Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer attends Cleveland Indians' playoff game

(Photo: Instagram)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland athletes supporting Cleveland athletes isn't anything new. And with the Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers in preseason action on Friday night, it was the Browns' turn to cheer on the Indians during their current postseason run.

According to his Instagram account, Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer is doing just that and is in attendance at Progressive Field for the Indians' Game 2 matchup with the New York Yankees in the American League Division series. "This city deserves it #believe," Kizer wrote in a post showing him watching the game while wearing a Yan Gomes jersey.

On Thursday night, several members of the Cavs, including LeBron James, Kevin Love, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Kyle Korver and Dwyane Wade attended the Indians' 4-0 victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Cavs appear to be better luck than Kizer at this point. The Indians currently trail the Yankees 6-3 in the fifth inning.

