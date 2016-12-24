Mario Alford proves special on returns for Cleveland Browns

Mario Alford has proven special on returns for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: David Kohl, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns let their top returner, Travis Benjamin, sign with the San Diego Chargers, this week’s opponent at FirstEnergy Stadium, in free agency, and they have been trying to fill that void ever since.



Nearly 16 weeks into the 2016 season, the winless Browns seem to have found a returner in Mario Alford, who made a positive impact in his debut with Cleveland by collecting 97 return yards in a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field last Sunday.



“I was really pleased with him,” special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “Just like we talked about last week, we were trying to handle field position. We did a much better job in that area. He gave us a little spark there.”



Prior to Alford’s arrival, the Browns had yet to find a consistent returner, and used four different players for punts and another three on kickoffs, and several struggled to hold onto the football.



The Browns had returned 22 punts an average of 6.0 yards.



Veteran cornerback Joe Haden had the best average, at 9.0 yards per return, but ran back just two punts this season, his seventh with the Browns. Running back Duke Johnson Jr. returned 17 punts for only 112 yards.



However, Alford totaled 74 yards on four kickoff returns and 23 yards on two punt returns in Buffalo.



“We talk about getting the first first-down, and he averaged a little over 11 yards,” Tabor said. “The first one, it was a short punt, the ball bounced and there was a gunner right in front of his face and he takes a chance to field it.



“I am always for the risk taker, the smart risk taker. That was a good play by him because had he just let the ball roll, that gunner is going to be there and probably wait for it to stop about the three-yard line. He picks it up and goes around the corner and we start the drive at the 31 or 32-yard line. That was a good play by him."



Field position proved to be a problem for the Browns in a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium two weeks ago.



In the first half, the Browns started four of their five possessions inside the 15-yard line, including three inside the 10. On the fourth drive, the Browns started at their own two-yard line, and quarterback Robert Griffin III tossed an interception on a flea-flicker, which turned into a Bengals touchdown and 20-0 lead just five plays later.



Over the final 30 minutes of play, the Browns’ average starting field position was their own 22-yard line.



But with Alford against the Bills, the average starting field position of drives after kickoffs was the 23.5-yard line, and 26 after punts.



“He did some nice things for us in the kick-return game when he had the chances there and getting it past the 30,” Tabor said. “Hopefully, we can continue that. Real pleased with where he was in the first game and excited to see what he can do in this next one.”