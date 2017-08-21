(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

BEREA, OHIO - The Cleveland Browns wrapped up training camp last week, but not before two Columbiana natives could make names for themselves.

If you happened to attend a practice in Berea within the past month, there's a good chance you encountered "Jo Angry" and "Mean Jean." The two lifelong Browns fans have been friends since they were 4-years-old, but just recently discovered their passion for attending -- and participating -- in training camp.

What is it about Jo and Jean that makes them so memorable and how did they earn their nicknames? Our Ben Axelrod has the story.

