WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Meet the 84-year-old Cleveland Browns fans who took training camp by storm

84-year-old Cleveland Browns fans "Jo Angry" and "Mean Jean" made quite the names for themselves at training camp this year.

WKYC 4:19 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

BEREA, OHIO - The Cleveland Browns wrapped up training camp last week, but not before two Columbiana natives could make names for themselves.

If you happened to attend a practice in Berea within the past month, there's a good chance you encountered "Jo Angry" and "Mean Jean." The two lifelong Browns fans have been friends since they were 4-years-old, but just recently discovered their passion for attending -- and participating -- in training camp.

What is it about Jo and Jean that makes them so memorable and how did they earn their nicknames? Our Ben Axelrod has the story.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories