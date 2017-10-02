Mentor's Mitchell Trubisky named Chicago Bears starting QB

Former Mentor standout Mitchell Trubisky has been named the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Mitchell Trubisky has been named the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

Trubisky replaces Mike Glennon, who went 1-3 over the first four games of the season for a Bears team that is in last place in the NFC North Division. More than a month before the Bears traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million free-agent contract with $18.5 million guaranteed.

Under Glennon, the Bears had the worst point differential in the NFC (-43) and third-worst in the entire NFL, behind only the Cleveland Browns (-44) and Indianapolis Colts (-65).

In four preseason games, including one start against the Browns, Trubisky completed 36 of his 53 attempts (67.9 percent) for 364 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions despite being sacked three times for 17 lost yards.

Additionally, Trubisky ran for 48 yards on five carries (9.6 yards per rush) during the exhibition season.

Trubisky showed why the Bears had faith in him in their 24-17 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on August 11.

Trubisky completed 18 of his 25 throws for 166 yards and one touchdown on a throw to veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz in the second quarter. Trubisky added 38 yards on three carries, including a long run for 16 yards.

On the touchdown, Trubisky took the snap out of the shotgun formation, rolled to his left, recognized Cruz had found a hole in the coverage and rifled a throw into the end zone. Cruz stutter-stepped at the line of scrimmage to avoid getting jammed by a defensive back, and then, ran an abbreviated out route along the goal line to free up space for Trubisky’s throw.

The touchdown drive covered 50 yards in just six plays and took 1:42 off the clock.

In the third quarter, Trubisky engineered a field goal drive that drew the Bears even with the Broncos, 10-10, with 5:28 to play.

A one-year starter at the University of North Carolina, Trubisky was an All-Ohio selection and the 2012 Ohio Mr. Football Award winner after a standout career at Mentor High School.

In college, Trubisky was a full-time starter for only one season, but was very productive for the Tar Heels, who went 8-5 overall and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 5-3 record in league play.

Trubisky completed 304 of his 446 attempts (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2016. He finished his final collegiate season with a 158.3 quarterback rating.

