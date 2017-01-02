Message to Browns: More humility, less hubris

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

As I listened to the Browns' end-of-season press conference on Monday, my thoughts turned to the lyrics of one of my favorite Don Henley songs.

Maybe we just took too much

And put too little back

It isn't knowledge

It's humility we lack

Look, there's no way to paint a pretty picture from the ugly canvas of a 1-15 season. I give Hue Jackson, Sashi Brown, and Paul DePodesta a lot of credit for trying.

Hue Jackson: "I assure you, us three sitting here are totally in lockstep in trying to get this solved for everyone involved." Beautiful.

Sashi Brown: "There is no question he (Hue Jackson) and I are going to have to be arm and arm in understanding who we are going to bring into this building to try to solve that position (quarterback) for us long term.” Makes sense, I like it.

Paul DePodesta: "We have been working for the draft going back since August or September so I think we are just in a much better position this year." Good deal

But there were a couple of parts of Monday's press conference that really bothered me.

When asked if the Browns need to add new members to the personnel staff, Executive Vice President Sashi Brown said, "We don’t. We are going to look to add some players that are talented."

I'm sorry, was the 2015 Draft a raging success?

Wouldn't this team have been better with Mitchell Schwartz on the offensive line? Taylor Gabriel at wide receiver?

How many games did this team end up winning?

NO ONE is out there that could help in the evaluation of NFL and college talent? Ok.

Then there was this:

Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was asked by Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto if the team has studied how other winning teams have rebuilt their rosters. The response: “We have absolutely looked at different situations. When (former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins Head Coach) Jimmy Johnson took over the Dallas Cowboys, they went 1-15 the first year. (Pro Football Hall of Fame and former 49ers Head Coach) Bill Walsh’s first year, they were 2-14. A couple of years, three or four years later, those teams looked markedly different. They made significant improvement in the second year, but there are lots and lots of examples of building toward something like this."

No problem there.

When my former colleague at ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi, followed up by mentioning that those teams HAD established quarterbacks such as Troy Aikman, it led to a bit of a contentious back and forth.

DePodesta needing to remind us that Aikman was a rookie when Dallas was 1-15, and so on.

I should mention now that there's a bit of a background with Grossi v. DePodesta that may have led to this. On Grossi's radio show, "Hey Tony" on July 30th (I co-hosted that particular show), DePodesta was asked about passing up on Carson Wentz with the second overall pick: “We have to make judgments on the individual players and we’re not always going to be right. But in this particular case, we just didn’t feel it was necessarily the right bet to make for us at this time. Again, it comes down to individual evaluation of a player. We will not always be right on those type of things.

“I think the hardest part, and where we have to stay the most disciplined, as much as you want a player, you can’t invent him if he doesn’t exist. In a given year, there may be two or three NFL-ready quarterbacks at the college level. In another year, there literally may be zero. There just may be not be anybody in that year who’s good enough to be a top 20 quarterback in the NFL.

“Even though you have a desperate need for one, you have to resist the temptation of taking that guy just because you have a need if you don’t believe he’s one of those 20 guys at the end of the day. I think that’s the hardest part, just maintaining your discipline because you have the need. That’s what we did this year.”

Fast forward back to Monday, when he was asked about making that statement about Wentz to Grossi, DePodesta said: “I actually never named anybody that by name, but I guess it was inferred."

Ok, it's he said, she said. I get it. Let's move on.

But Sashi Brown couldn't let it go. He had to have the last word on quarterbacks.

Two questions later, when asked if THIS plan by THIS regime is going to be more successful than previous regimes, the Browns Executive Vice President got this zinger in.: "What we do like about ours is I think we are really focused on the fundamental pieces of finding the right leadership group, understanding what the coaches need, we are going to lean very heavily on Hue and his expertise to find Tony’s (Grossi) quarterback and we are going to work together."

Really?

Look, Tony is a big boy, he certainly doesn't need me to defend him. And I'd write this same piece if it were any other reporter in that room.

The hubris and arrogance in that answer by Brown just astonishes me.

This fan base has just been subjected to the worst season in franchise history.

In 18 seasons since into the return of the Browns, there have been just TWO winning years. TWO!

And in that time, we've seen a total of 26 DIFFERENT starting quarterbacks.

It's not funny.

As the "Voice of the Browns," and WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan stated on Monday, "They can sit up there and they can talk about how terrible this was to watch. But this is still not going to improve until they find a quarterback. You cannot win in the NFL without a quarterback."

Be it through a trade, the draft, or whatever, the Browns had better find that quarterback. And soon.

Or Hue Jackson will have lots of company jumping into the lake.

And no one in Berea will be smirking anymore.